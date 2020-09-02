Officials to unveil new logo for American Family Field on Thursday

article

Officials with American Family Insurance will unveil on Thursday morning, Sept. 3, the logo for American Family Field, the new name of the Milwaukee Brewers ballpark beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

The news of the name change came Tuesday, Jan. 21 -- almost a year after the Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Insurance announced a long-term agreement which included the naming rights for Miller Park beginning in 2021 — and continuing for 15 years.

Milwaukee Brewers, American Family Insurance announce new partnership (Jan. 21, 2020)

The name American Family Field was a collaborative decision made by American Family and the Brewers.

The new logo will be revealed at 9 a.m. on Thursday. FOX6 News plans to stream this event.

American Family Fields of Phoenix

As part of the sponsorship agreement, American Family also acquired naming rights to the Brewers spring training complex in Maryvale, Arizona. The complex, which was extensively renovated in 2019, was named American Family Fields of Phoenix.