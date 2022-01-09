Oconomowoc senior fights through pain to become a champion

She's a champion gymnast who knows how to deal with pain. That's what makes this Oconomowoc senior this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

After dealing with severe pain in her back for a while, Kaylee LaFernier discovered that her back was broken in March 2020.

"I had always struggled with injuries," said LaFernier. "Unfortunately I broke my back in two spots. My L4 and L5 vertebrae. There were two fractures. That's the thing, usually when you break something it is just like a specific fall. Mine was just a steady build up, and then I think I just had one really bad day where I did a little too much. At that point I never thought I would do gymnastics again."

She was told she could no longer participate with her club team and probably never compete again.

"I was in a back brace for seven months, which was really difficult being in high school," LaFernier said. "Nothing had really changed. I was still in a severe amount of pain. But then they realized that the breaks had healed, but there was a lot of nerve damage. So that is when I got the procedure to sever the nerves. I had no pain for like a few months, which was so relieving after being in so much pain for so long. Then I realized, I know I am not supposed to do this, but this is all I know. And if I really take it slow I could possibly do it again. Yeah, I just started from square one."

After extensive tests and surgery, she was pain free and decided she could just hang around with the school team.

She ended up qualifying for state and then ended up winning the vault.

"I was so excited that I made it to state, and then I got there and won, which was not expected," said LaFernier. "I think it was just such an accomplishment. Just because, a year ago looking back I never thought that I would do the sport again to then winning state. It was just, I don't know, it was looking back a year ago I didn't think I would ever do the sport again to, then winning state. It was just, I don't know, it was like all your hard work really paid off."