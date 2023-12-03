Oak Creek junior racing for family, love of the game

This Oak Creek junior wanted to just hang out with friends and enjoy the outdoors, but he ended up doing much more.

That's what makes Sam Marsteller this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"Most people look at me, and they're like, ‘You have 30-something bikes in your house in various states of disrepair, what do you do with all of them?’ I compare my bikes to my children a lot," said Marsteller. "Yes, I name them. It never ends up being very good. My race bike used to be called Tigger back when it was orange."

Marsteller began his journey with a "loner bike," but now he has more bikes than he knows what to do with.

He has them all for a good reason.

"It's the best sport, in my opinion, it's the best sport for bringing kids together and having fun together," Marsteller said.

When Marsteller isn't pedaling or collecting bikes, he's collecting badges.

"I'm a Boy Scout," said Marsteller. "I'll probably get my Eagle Scout. I want to go to college for engineering, biomedical, mechanical, biomechanical, something like that. That just really fascinated me. Engineering in general fascinates me."

Marsteller said his greatest motivator is his dad.

"Dad's the one who encourages me to ride by when I don't want to," he said. "Dad's always there at every finish line waiting for me. And that's kind of become our thing. I'll finish my race. I set my bike down, and then I'll scan the crowd and find dad, and I run at him. God bless dad. His back is still doing it."

Next year, Marsteller plans on competing in multiple national race competitions and potentially an international level race.