Oak Creek senior seeing how far she can push herself

One Oak Creek senior is pushing her body to see how far she can go. She hopes it takes her all the way to a state title and that's what makes her this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Isabela Ross began running when she was in third grade with the program Girls on the Run.

She says she started taking it more seriously in middle school after taking second at one of her races.

"The thing about running that I enjoy is I like to push myself," said Ross. "I like to see how far I can push my body and what I can accomplish. I like to compete. And I feel like running is a really competitive sport."

Ross finished fifth at the state meet last year and says she has plenty of goals she still wants to accomplish.

She wants to make it back to state, break 18 minutes in the 5K, and help her team qualify for state.

Ross says she is looking at colleges where she wants to continue her running career.

"I'm undecided in college right now, but I guess I'm looking for a program that obviously has what I want to study," said Ross. "I want to go into the medical field. I'd like to be a physical therapist one day. But I'm also looking for a program that really focuses on the athlete as an individual and is looking to improve them as much as they want to improve."

On Saturday, Ross took care of one of her goals as she ran the 5K in 17 minutes and 52 seconds.