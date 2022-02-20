Arm wrestling and Taekwondo champion 'loves to win'

Noah Waldkirch is a two-time state champion arm wrestler and a black belt Taekwondo champion.

That's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"It is just winning," said Noah. "I love winning at all times."

Noah loves to compete and when his grandfather wanted to teach him how to arm wrestle, he was all for it.

"He teaches me how do I bend down," Noah said. "Really get into it."

"It was very exciting," said Noah's mother, Susan. "Noah loves competition. My dad has been wanting him to arm wrestle."

Noah won two golds with Wisconsin Arm Wrestling and also won a state title, district championship and a World's Black Belt Championship in Taekwondo.

"He has achieved a lot and when he finds something that he likes to do, he excels," Susan said. "Noah wants to have a band when he gets older because he loves to sing and perform."

Noah trains at the All Star Health Center in Theinsville and enjoys cooking and playing music at GiGi's Playhouse Milwaukee.