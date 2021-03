No. 5 Iowa tops No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73

Luka Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 on Sunday.

It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is third in the nation.

Iowa (20-7, 14-6) has won seven of eight and will be the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Micah Potter shot 9 for 12 and scored 23 points for Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10), which has lost five of six.

Jordan Bohannon’s three free throws with 34.3 seconds left gave Iowa a 74-71 lead. Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Iowa’s Keegan Murray then got tangled up under the Badgers’ basket — Murray was called for a common foul and Davison a flagrant foul, and each player made both of his free throws.

The Badgers forced a turnover on a held ball, but couldn’t convert as Aleem Ford missed a 3-pointer. Iowa’s CJ Fredrick made one of two foul shots for the final margin.

Bohannon had 16 points and added eight assists. Murray had 13 points.

Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp shot 5 for 5 and had scored 12 points when he went down with a lower right leg injury with 8:16 left in the first half. He had to be helped off the court, and did not return. Wieskamp had scored in double figures in the nine previous games, averaging 16.8 points in that stretch.

Davison had 14 points for the Badgers and Jonathan Davis had 11.