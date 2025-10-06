NLDS Game 2: Brewers, Cubs square up at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs meet in Game 2 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field on Monday evening, Oct. 6. A victory for the Crew will give the team a significant advantage in the best-of-5 playoff series.
Scoring summary
- 1st inningSeiya Suzuki homers to center field. Kyle Tucker scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Cubs 3, Brewers 0Andrew Vaughn homers to left field. Christian Yelich scores. William Contreras scores. Brewers 3, Cubs 3
- 2nd inningNo scoring updates
- 3rd inningWilliam Contreras homers to left field. Brewers 4, Cubs 3
- 4th inningJackson Chourio homers to center field. Joey Ortiz scores. Caleb Durbin scores. Brewers 7, Cubs 3
Brewers hot going into postseason
By the numbers:
The Brewers (97-65, .599) posted the best record in the majors this season, marking the second time in franchise history that the team accomplished the feat. The team went 95-67 (.586) for the best record in baseball in 1982.
In 2025, the Brewers set a franchise record with 97 wins in 2025. The previous record of 96 wins.
The Brewers have gone 230-226 all time against Chicago. At home against the Cubs, Milwaukee is 120-107 all time. At Wrigley Field, the Brewers are 110-119 against the Cubs.
A look back
Big picture view:
The Brewers, who have made it to the postseason seven times in the last eight seasons and three seasons in a row, were just two games away from qualifying for the posteason in nine straight seasons (2017-25), missing in both 2017 and 2022 by a one game.
