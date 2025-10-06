Expand / Collapse search

NLDS Game 2: Brewers, Cubs square up at American Family Field

By
Published  October 6, 2025 8:19pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 06: Andrew Vaughn #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammate William Contreras #24 after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning during Game Two of the National League Division Series presented by Booking.c

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs in NLDS Game 2 Monday night, Oct. 6, at American Family Field.
    • A victory would give the Brewers a significant advantage in the best-of-5 series.
    • The Brewers set a franchise record with 97 wins this season, posting the best record in MLB.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs meet in Game 2 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field on Monday evening, Oct. 6. A victory for the Crew will give the team a significant advantage in the best-of-5 playoff series. 

Scoring summary

  • 1st inningSeiya Suzuki homers to center field. Kyle Tucker scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Cubs 3, Brewers 0Andrew Vaughn homers to left field. Christian Yelich scores. William Contreras scores. Brewers 3, Cubs 3
  • 2nd inningNo scoring updates
  • 3rd inningWilliam Contreras homers to left field. Brewers 4, Cubs 3
  • 4th inningJackson Chourio homers to center field. Joey Ortiz scores. Caleb Durbin scores. Brewers 7, Cubs 3
Brewers hot going into postseason

By the numbers:

The Brewers (97-65, .599) posted the best record in the majors this season, marking the second time in franchise history that the team accomplished the feat. The team went 95-67 (.586) for the best record in baseball in 1982. 

In 2025, the Brewers set a franchise record with 97 wins in 2025.

The Brewers have gone 230-226 all time against Chicago. At home against the Cubs, Milwaukee is 120-107 all time. At Wrigley Field, the Brewers are 110-119 against the Cubs.

A look back

Big picture view:

The Brewers, who have made it to the postseason seven times in the last eight seasons and three seasons in a row, were just two games away from qualifying for the posteason in nine straight seasons (2017-25), missing in both 2017 and 2022 by a one game.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by FOX Sports, the Milwaukee Brewers and supplemented by The Associated Press. 

Milwaukee BrewersSports