NLDS Game 2: Brewers, Cubs square up at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs in NLDS Game 2 Monday night, Oct. 6, at American Family Field. A victory would give the Brewers a significant advantage in the best-of-5 series. The Brewers set a franchise record with 97 wins this season, posting the best record in MLB.



The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs meet in Game 2 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field on Monday evening, Oct. 6. A victory for the Crew will give the team a significant advantage in the best-of-5 playoff series.

1st inningSeiya Suzuki homers to center field. Kyle Tucker scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Cubs 3, Brewers 0 Andrew Vaughn homers to left field. Christian Yelich scores. William Contreras scores. Brewers 3, Cubs 3

3rd inningWilliam Contreras homers to left field. Brewers 4, Cubs 3

4th inningJackson Chourio homers to center field. Joey Ortiz scores. Caleb Durbin scores. Brewers 7, Cubs 3

Brewers hot going into postseason

The Brewers (97-65, .599) posted the best record in the majors this season, marking the second time in franchise history that the team accomplished the feat. The team went 95-67 (.586) for the best record in baseball in 1982.

In 2025, the Brewers set a franchise record with 97 wins in 2025. The previous record of 96 wins.

The Brewers have gone 230-226 all time against Chicago. At home against the Cubs, Milwaukee is 120-107 all time. At Wrigley Field, the Brewers are 110-119 against the Cubs.

The Brewers, who have made it to the postseason seven times in the last eight seasons and three seasons in a row, were just two games away from qualifying for the posteason in nine straight seasons (2017-25), missing in both 2017 and 2022 by a one game.