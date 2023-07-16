Groupon purchase leads Nicolet graduate around the world

It's been called the "sport of kings" and one young lady has certainly found her niche in the arena.

One Nicolet graduate helped her team ride straight to nationals and she is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I started riding horses because my parents wanted me to do a sport," said Sofia Ward. "I did probably every sport under the sun for a while. I tried out wrestling. I did gymnastics, I did swimming, [I] started playing tennis and I played softball."

When Ward moved her way through all of those sports, she spotted another possibility online.

"We saw a Groupon for Hillside and my parents decided let's go try it out," she said.

The Groupon was for polo.

Ward and her friends-turned-teammates bonded together on their horses.

"We have all known each other since we were really, really young," Ward said. "We all used to do pony club together. We used to do jumping lessons together. Sometimes we would go ride in the fields back there together."

Ward said it may look difficult to play, and it is.

"It's like playing hockey during an earthquake," she said. "Yeah, our strategy is kind of like, just take the person out."

Ward became interested in EMT training after tending to the horses at Hillside Farm.

As for her riding future, she definitely plans to stay connected with her equine friends.