Nicolet senior follows father's lead as soccer takes top priority

Nicolet senior Sarah Klopp is a part of a soccer family, and she has one major obstacle she wants to overcome before her final season is in the books.

That's what makes her this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I got into soccer when I was younger," said Klopp. "My dad is like a big soccer player. He's been playing since he was a little kid, so he kind of just introduced the sport to me and I fell in love with it. And I've just been playing ever since."

Klopp's father, Jim, is a coach with the Bavarian United Soccer Club and has been a big influence on her soccer life.

"When we're just kicking the ball around, it's definitely a lot more fun and relaxed when he's coaching," Klopp said. "It's more nerve wracking, I guess, because I don't want to disappoint him when I know, like when we're just having fun like on weekends, like I have nothing to worry about."

Klopp has a to-do list put together for the Knights in 2022.

At the top of that list is knocking off the defending state champions.

"We've had an issue with Bay in the past," said Klopp. "We've never really been able to beat them. I haven't gotten a goal on them since. Well, I've never scored on them, and that's just been one of my goals because it would be a pretty big accomplishment for our team to beat them this year besides winning."

Klopp will continue playing soccer in college after she signed with Concordia University.

"I wanted a small school close to home where I could play soccer and do interior architecture, and they had that major and soccer," Klopp said. "I started talking to the coach, and he watched my highlight video that I sent him, and he thought that I would be a pretty good fit for the team and I just felt very comfortable at the school. It was a very positive environment, which I liked."