Expand / Collapse search

NFC battle: Packers square up against Lions in home opener

Published 
Sports
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers is pursued by Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions during a game at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers return to Titletown for Week 2 to host the Detroit Lions -- it's a game you can see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, the green and gold enter Week 2 on a six-game regular season win streak, the longest current streak in the NFC.

Since 2007, the Packers are 12-1 in their first game of the season at Lambeau Field. It is the earliest the Lions have visited Green Bay since 2003 (Week 2). The Packers last opened at home versus Detroit in 2016.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

This will be just the 18th time the Packers have hosted the Lions in the month of September and Green Bay has won each of the last four games as the home team in a
September matchup.

Including a 1994 playoff victory, the Packers are 26-3 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992.

Last season, Green Bay swept the regular-season series with Detroit for the first time since 2016 and for the 11th time in the last 20 seasons (since 2000). In 2019, the two games between the Packers and Lions were decided by a total of four points. Dating back to 2000, it was the sixth time that both of the matchups between the two teams were decided by single digits (seven/seven in 2016, four/two in 2015, seven/four in 2012, four/two in 2010 and eight/seven in 2006).

Packers' Jones plans to 'let my play do the talking' this season
slideshow

Packers' Jones plans to 'let my play do the talking' this season

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with running back Aaron Jones to talk about the Packers starting off the season right and the statement he made on the sidelines late in the game.

Packers' Valdes-Scantling ready to build on Week 1 effort
slideshow

Packers' Valdes-Scantling ready to build on Week 1 effort

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling already has showcased the traits that have inspired such exhilaration and exasperation.

Packers fans, 'happy there's a season,' watch game at 'distanced tables'
slideshow

Packers fans, 'happy there's a season,' watch game at 'distanced tables'

Some Green Bay Packers fans who normally would've been at Lambeau Field for Game 1 watched from Milwaukee due to COVID-19.