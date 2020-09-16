NFC battle: Packers square up against Lions in home opener

article

The Green Bay Packers return to Titletown for Week 2 to host the Detroit Lions -- it's a game you can see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, the green and gold enter Week 2 on a six-game regular season win streak, the longest current streak in the NFC.

Since 2007, the Packers are 12-1 in their first game of the season at Lambeau Field. It is the earliest the Lions have visited Green Bay since 2003 (Week 2). The Packers last opened at home versus Detroit in 2016.

This will be just the 18th time the Packers have hosted the Lions in the month of September and Green Bay has won each of the last four games as the home team in a

September matchup.

Including a 1994 playoff victory, the Packers are 26-3 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992.

Last season, Green Bay swept the regular-season series with Detroit for the first time since 2016 and for the 11th time in the last 20 seasons (since 2000). In 2019, the two games between the Packers and Lions were decided by a total of four points. Dating back to 2000, it was the sixth time that both of the matchups between the two teams were decided by single digits (seven/seven in 2016, four/two in 2015, seven/four in 2012, four/two in 2010 and eight/seven in 2006).