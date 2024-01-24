Next Bucks coach; Doc Rivers close to signing agreement with team: report

article

While the Milwaukee Bucks are not officially addressing who their next head coach will be, the fans are.

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the coach a day after the firing of Adrian Griffin, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Rivers and the Bucks were still negotiating on Wednesday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no contract had been completed.

Interim coach Joe Prunty coached the team on Wednesday, who played the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"You have star power with the Milwaukee Bucks, with Dame, Giannis and the rest of the crew," Bucks fan Troy Johnson said. "I'm glad they made the change right now."

Rivers has plenty of Milwaukee ties, as he played for Marquette from 1980-83 and his No. 31 jersey hangs from the Fiserv Forum rafters. He also has a championship background after leading the Boston Celtics to a title in 2008 and a Game 7 Finals appearance two years later.

Johnson said he hopes the next head coach is Rivers. He said the two have crossed paths, when Rivers played at Marquette.

"I'd see him downtown and say, ‘Hey Doc!' And he'd come up, give me a hug or say, 'Hey, how you doing, young man?' That type of thing, and he was just a real kind, cordial dude," Johnson said.

Marquette fan Sal Collura remembers him a different way.

"Tough as nails, he was a defender," Collura said. "He was a competitor. He played every second out there at 100%. Just an awesome, awesome competitor."

Fans hope he could lead Milwaukee to another banner.

"I think he's gonna resonate with the players for sure," Collura said. "I know the rap on him is that he's lost some close games, but he's been there, you know?"

Rivers’ task at Milwaukee would be to upgrade a defense that performed poorly enough under Griffin to cast doubt on the Bucks ’ chances of seriously contending for a title. The Bucks rank 21st in defensive rating, down from fourth last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.