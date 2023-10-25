New Milwaukee Bucks merchandise; fans 'can be like their team'

The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 25 new retail offerings for the 2023-24 season.

"They are going all the way this year. Especially in their first game against Philadelphia," said David Rau, Bucks fan.

Rau, a longtime Bucks fan, was gearing up for Thursday's home opener.

"My sister-in-law, she always brings me out shopping. I said I need a winter coat," Rau said. "Why not a Bucks coat!"

New Milwaukee Bucks merchandise for 2023-24 season

Rau is just one of many Bucks fans taking a closer look at the team's new merchandise.

"There’s a ton of excitement here in our store," said Bucks Vice President of Retail Valerie Suminski.

Not surprisingly, the Damian Lillard jerseys are one of the hottest items out there.

"We’re going to have a ton of stuff ready for our tip off," Suminski said.

There are jerseys in all the traditional colors -- green, white and black. But Bucks officials said fans are also taking a closer look at the Authentic jersey, new offerings from Nike and Pro-standard, and plenty of sweatshirts.

New Milwaukee Bucks merchandise for 2023-24 season

"The different players are wearing these sweatshirts on the planes, or walking in the tunnels to come to the game, and that’s been huge for us," Suminski said. "It’s great that we are able to partake in it as well and give it to the fans so they can be like their team."

There is even a Bucks private label called Bucks in Six.

New Milwaukee Bucks merchandise for 2023-24 season

Suminski said while the team is interested in luring fans of all ages and sizes, the Bucks Pro Shop definitely has more offerings for the ladies this season.

"We are really trying to offer a lot more products for women," Suminski said. "To get women more excited in it, the fans more excited in it."

New Milwaukee Bucks merchandise for 2023-24 season

What Bucks fans want even more than merchandise – a successful season.

"Seeing Giannis play good," Rau said.

The Fiserv Forum atrium shop is open six days a week. The same goes for the Bucks' Bayshore store. Officials remind everyone you can shop 24/6 at shop.bucks.com.