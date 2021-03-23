New home for Bernie: Brewers unveil chalet at American Family Field

Bernie Brewer is the proud owner of a new Chalet at American Family Field -- unveiled on Tuesday, March 23.

A news release says the improvements are a throwback to Bernie’s original home at County Stadium. Fans will notice that the brand-new residence with an old-school twist provides a homey respite for Bernie, including colorful flowers in the windows.

The off-season rebuild of Bernie’s Chalet and renaming of the ballpark as American Family Field are just two of the major changes that fans will experience at the ballpark in 2021.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Meanwhile, single game tickets have been held back for purchase for all games (very limited for Opening Day) and will be available beginning Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at brewers.com, by phone 1-800-933-7890. All online and phone purchases will be digitally delivered.

Aligned with local health and safety protocols, capacity will be limited for games through May 2. Tickets will be sold in pods of two to four seats. All fans, ages two and older, must wear a facial covering over nose and mouth at all times – except while actively eating and drinking in their designated pods – and practice social distancing.