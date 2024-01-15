Eisenhower senior's favorite hobbies include punching, hammering

With two parents in the navy, he moved around a lot when he was younger. Then, he found a sport he could perform in anywhere.

That's what makes New Berlin Eisenhower senior Jeffrey Shusta this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"For three years I've been teaching taekwondo," said Shusta. "As the years gone by, it's only gotten easier. One, because I've picked up new tricks to add to my little toolbox to working with different students. Each student is different."

Shusta is a black belt in taekwondo, and he also teaches classes in his spare time.

But punching and kicking is not the only activity he has a desire to do.

"Ever since I was little, whenever we drove by a construction site, I had to point out like, ooh, big cranes," Shusta said. "Like, I want to do that."

Shusta is a part of the construction course at Ike.

He's in his third year of the program, which is the year he gets to build a house.

"We first got there, we saw just a big hole in the ground," he said. "It was really cool to see how we went from that. Then they started standing everything else up. It's like a little Lego set or origami where everything folds up into place, tied all together. We get to go in, we get to point at that house. We built that entire house."

Shusta currently works with a roofing company and plans to continue pursuing trade apprenticeships after graduation.