Wisconsin student predicted Bucks-Suns NBA Finals 5 years ago

A 2021 NBA Finals faceoff between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns was not a matchup many saw coming – but a UW-Madison junior predicted just that all the way back in 2016.

"It’s pretty cool. I’d like to think I’m pretty good a predictions," said Jarrett Plahmer.

Plahmer is gaining national attention for a 5-year-old tweet. The Bucks fan was just 15 years old himself when he posted the prophecy.

"Pretty much, I saw a tweet by a Cubs fan in 2016 and they predicted the World Series like two years beforehand. I was like ‘why don’t I make a tweet of my own?'" said Plahmer.

"The Suns have always been a second team of mine, my Western Conference team," Plahmer explained. "They had two young players. The Bucks had two young players, so I said ‘why not?’ and I just randomly threw out five years later."

Jarrett Plahmer

It wasn't until this year's Eastern Conference Finals that Plahmer remembered the wild prediction. It has now been retweeted more than 18,000 times.

"A lot of people don’t believe it’s real. It’s a blind shot at luck, you know?" Plahmer said.

When FOX6 News talked with Plahmer on July 7, he revealed how predicting big events runs in the family, too.

"My mom is actually a former meteorologist. She said some of her friends made jokes to her like, ‘Oh, your suos good at predictions just like you, he should’ve been a meteorologist,'" said Plahmer.

Milwaukee Bucks Fiserv Forum

The Bucks lost the series opener, but the NBA Nostradamus believes the team will win it all.

"I think it’s going to be six or seven (games.) I would love Bucks in six – everyone does, you know," Plahmer said.

When Plahmer posted the tweet, the Bucks were 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, and the Suns were 14th in the Western Conference.

