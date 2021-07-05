NBA Finals: Bucks-Suns tickets in high demand, drive prices up

article

Are you looking for a way to get into the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum? Be prepared to pay up.

Ticket King tells FOX6 News general seats for games in Milwaukee are going anywhere from $600 to $,1000 at this time. That is expected to increase if the Bucks do well in Game 1 at Phoenix.

The Bucks started selling standing-room-only tickets on Monday, July 5. Only 500 will be made available for each of the Milwaukee games.

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1

Tuesday, July 6

Bucks at Suns

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 2

Thursday, July 8

Bucks at Suns

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 3

Sunday, July 11

Suns at Bucks (Fiserv Forum)

Tip-off 7 p.m.

Game 4

Wednesday, July 14

Suns at Bucks (Fiserv Forum)

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, July 17

Bucks at Suns

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary)

Tuesday, July 20

Suns at Bucks (Fiserv Forum)

Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary)

Thursday, July 22

Bucks at Suns

Tip-off 8 p.m.

