NBA Finals: Bucks-Suns tickets in high demand, drive prices up

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE - Are you looking for a way to get into the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum? Be prepared to pay up. 

Ticket King tells FOX6 News general seats for games in Milwaukee are going anywhere from $600 to $,1000 at this time. That is expected to increase if the Bucks do well in Game 1 at Phoenix.

The Bucks started selling standing-room-only tickets on Monday, July 5. Only 500 will be made available for each of the Milwaukee games. 

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1
Tuesday, July 6
Bucks at Suns
Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 2
Thursday, July 8
Bucks at Suns
Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 3
Sunday, July 11
Suns at Bucks (Fiserv Forum)
Tip-off 7 p.m.

Game 4
Wednesday, July 14
Suns at Bucks (Fiserv Forum)
Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary)
Saturday, July 17
Bucks at Suns
Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary)
Tuesday, July 20
Suns at Bucks (Fiserv Forum)
Tip-off 8 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary)
Thursday, July 22
Bucks at Suns
Tip-off 8 p.m.

