Milwaukee rallies behind Bucks' NBA Finals run

The Milwaukee Bucks' win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, July 14 sprung a new wave of hope and optimism in the hearts of Bucks fans.

Fans who spoke to FOX6 News on the day after the win said what the team is doing over and over again throughout the season is inspiring. Across Milwaukee, staples of the community are doing all they can to show their support.

Standing shoulder to should in the Deer District and beyond, the city is united behind the Bucks – and finding creative ways of showing it.

"I have all my faith in the Bucks," said fan Kia Smith. "The Bucks they are going to bring this home."

"It brings me and my neighbors together," fan Kiley Crosby said.

Milwaukee Bucks fans in the Deer District during the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Downtown, Milwaukee Ballet members are using their craft to show support.

"We were trying to show how much we appreciate this hard work they’ve done," said Isaac Allen with Milwaukee Ballet. "We tried to show a lot of athleticism in the pictures we were taking."

Milwaukee Ballet shows support for Bucks during NBA Finals.

Allen said the Bucks' championship chase is exactly what the city needed following the hardships of 2020.

"No matter what happens, these next few games I think, it’s something the city can be proud of," Allen said.

Milwaukee Ballet shows support for Bucks during NBA Finals.

On the city's south side, Lopez Bakery and Restaurant continues to show pride for the team – and player Brook Lopez in particular. The Bucks big man is aware of their show of support, too, the owners said.

"When you see images of the Deer District, it’s just an amazing sight," owner Jorge Lopez said.

Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin at Lopez Bakery.

The bakery is selling green conchas and green tamales in honor of the team.

"We’re having a lot of fun doing this," said owner Cindy Lopez.

Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin makes tamales at Lopez Bakery.

Bucks President Peter Feigin and his wife got word of Lopez Bakery's efforts and made a surprise visit, even helping make tamales in the kitchen.

"Very down to earth, very cool guy," said Jorge.

As for Brook Lopez, no word yet on whether he plans to make a surprise visit of his own.

