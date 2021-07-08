Expand / Collapse search

NBA Finals: Bucks entertainment, food ramping up for home games

Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks ramp up food, entertainment for NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks are working to create a Fiserv Forum and Deer District NBA Finals experience that fans will never forget.

MILWAUKEE - From the game to the fun to the food, the Milwaukee Bucks want these NBA Finals to be something fans will never forget.

There is a lot going on behind the scenes to keep fans fueled and energized, and two key members of the Fiserv Forum team are working to create lasting memories.

Kenneth Hardiman, senior executive chef in charge of kitchens in the Deer District, shows off foods that cans just can't get enough of at restaurants and other spots in and around Fiserv Forum.

"It’s our mission statement to be the best of class," Hardiman said. He oversees a team of more than 500 employees that is working to make meals into memories. "We want to sit there and add to the experience. To enhance the experience for the guest."

Enhancing the fan experience is what Johnny Watson, the Bucks in-game entertainment director, is aiming to do, too.

"I’m in Phoenix right now kind of seeing what they’re doing with everything…got some ideas, some takeaways," said Watson.

From greeting fans to keeping the crowd amped up during games, creating a consistent atmosphere for fans to have fun is a huge undertaking.

"We’re really just focusing on the fans, we’re just feeding off that energy because when they get going there is nothing like it," Watson said.

Kenneth Hardiman presents menu options 

The team is working to feed and fuel fans – in more ways than one.

"Hey, take in the moment, take in the experience. Playoff energy, Finals energy is something totally different when it comes to a regular season," said Hardiman.

FOX6 News asked Watson if there is anything planned when the Bucks return home for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals. He said they plan to bring the energy up to another level.

