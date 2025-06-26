NBA Draft: Jazz picks Wisconsin's John Tonje

article

The Brief The Utah Jazz selected Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje with the 53rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night. After four seasons at Colorado State, Tonje averaged 20 points per game in his only season at Wisconsin.



The backstory:

After four seasons at Colorado State, Tonje averaged 20 points per game in his only season at Wisconsin. The 6-foot-5 guard was a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection, a second-team All-American pick, and a semifinalist for Naismith Player of the Year.

The Badgers were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after making a Big Ten Tournament run that ended with a loss to Michigan in the championship game.