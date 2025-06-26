NBA Draft: Jazz picks Wisconsin's John Tonje
article
MILWAUKEE - The Utah Jazz selected Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje with the 53rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The backstory:
After four seasons at Colorado State, Tonje averaged 20 points per game in his only season at Wisconsin. The 6-foot-5 guard was a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection, a second-team All-American pick, and a semifinalist for Naismith Player of the Year.
The Badgers were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after making a Big Ten Tournament run that ended with a loss to Michigan in the championship game.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from Wisconsin Athletics and prior coverage for this report.