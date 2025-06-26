Expand / Collapse search

NBA Draft: Jazz picks Wisconsin's John Tonje

By
Published  June 26, 2025 9:12pm CDT
Wisconsin Badgers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

John Tonje (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Utah Jazz selected Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje with the 53rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
    • After four seasons at Colorado State, Tonje averaged 20 points per game in his only season at Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE - The Utah Jazz selected Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje with the 53rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The backstory:

After four seasons at Colorado State, Tonje averaged 20 points per game in his only season at Wisconsin. The 6-foot-5 guard was a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection, a second-team All-American pick, and a semifinalist for Naismith Player of the Year.

The Badgers were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after making a Big Ten Tournament run that ended with a loss to Michigan in the championship game.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from Wisconsin Athletics and prior coverage for this report.

Wisconsin BadgersCollege BasketballNBASports