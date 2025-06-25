Expand / Collapse search

NBA Draft: Hornets pick Kon Knueppel, former Wisconsin Lutheran star

Published  June 25, 2025 7:40pm CDT
Kon Knueppel (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    • The Charlotte Hornets selected Kon Knueppel with the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
    • The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association named him the state's 2024 "Mr. Basketball."

MILWAUKEE - The Charlotte Hornets selected Kon Knueppel with the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

The backstory:

Knueppel starred at Wisconsin Lutheran High School; the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association named him the state's 2024 "Mr. Basketball."

In one season at Duke, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 14.4 points per game for the Blue Devils. The team reached the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Knueppel's teammate at Duke, forward Cooper Flagg, was widely viewed as the top player in this year's class.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, Duke Athletics and prior coverage for this report. 

