NBA Draft: Hornets pick Kon Knueppel, former Wisconsin Lutheran star
MILWAUKEE - The Charlotte Hornets selected Kon Knueppel with the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
The backstory:
Knueppel starred at Wisconsin Lutheran High School; the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association named him the state's 2024 "Mr. Basketball."
In one season at Duke, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 14.4 points per game for the Blue Devils. The team reached the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Knueppel's teammate at Duke, forward Cooper Flagg, was widely viewed as the top player in this year's class.
