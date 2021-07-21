NBA championship: Bucks fans thankful for moment in history

At Fiserv Forum, five faces of champions are seen next to a new "History made" sign. It is a monumental sight for fans.

"We’re proud of them. The Bucks did an excellent job," said Vett Spencer-Lipsy.

"It’s a beautiful morning to wake up and enjoy everything that happened," said Vincent Nash.

The wait to get gear at the Bucks Pro Shop was nothing compared to the wait for a second NBA championship.

"It’s been 50 years and to be around for all the ups and downs and turns and some of the difficult times it makes this even more sweeter," Nash said.

At Ma Fischer's in Milwaukee, Bucks brunches bombarded the restaurant.

"Thank you for bringing a championship to Milwaukee. We needed it in Wisconsin. We’ve been waiting forever so thank you," said Matt Richards.

"They worked hard. They worked really, really hard," said Catherine Johnson.

Remembering the moment of victory – it was locked in everyone's minds.

"Giannis. 50 points. 50 years," said Fred Johnson.

"Everyone said Bucks in six. Everyone was in agreement. When we all come together. In agreement, something beautiful happiness," Nash said.