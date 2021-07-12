NBA Cares Learn and Play Center dedicated in Milwaukee

NBA, Milwaukee dedicates new learn and play center
The NBA and the Milwaukee Bucks, in collaboration with State Farm and Kaiser Permanente, dedicated on Monday, July 12 a new NBA Cares Learn and Play Center at Running Rebels Community Organization in Milwaukee.
A news release says the commitment from the NBA and the Bucks will allow the community center to receive much-needed renovations to its main engagement area and kitchen to better serve Running Rebels community members.
This will mark the 1,772nd live, learn or play space created by the NBA family.
