NASCAR returns to Milwaukee Mile; CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in August

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to race at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, Aug. 27. It'll be the first time since 2009 NASCAR has raced on the historic oval.

The 175-lap race at the Milwaukee Mile will be named the Clean Harbors 175.

"The competitive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ return to the historic Milwaukee Mile is one of the most anticipated races on the series’ schedule this season," said NASCAR's Chip Wile. "We are proud to welcome our long-time partners Clean Harbors and Safety-Kleen as part of the series’ return to the Milwaukee market for the Clean Harbors 175."

Wisconsin State Fair Park, home of the Milwaukee Mile, has hosted at least one auto race every year since 1903 (except during U.S. involvement in World War II), according to a news release. The Clean Harbors 175 marks the return of the Truck Series to the famed course following a 13-year absence. The truck series raced 15 times at the Milwaukee Mile from 1995-2009, producing 11 different winners.

"We’re proud to have played a part in bringing this race back after so long – especially for the playoffs," said Clean Harbors co-CEO Eric Gerstenberg. "We have a large footprint in Wisconsin and the Chicagoland area, so we’ll be packing the stands in Milwaukee with hundreds of our employees and customers. We’re also hiring for a wide range of jobs at our field services, technical services and industrial services branches in the Midwest along with all kinds of drivers. It’ll be great to network with race fans and attendees of the event. We’re thrilled to have our name associated with this race and its celebrated return to the Cream City."

According to the release, the list of former winners at the Milwaukee Mile is a historic register of some of the most revered names in automobile racing. William Jones of Chicago won a five-lap speed contest, setting the first track record with a 72 second, 50-mph lap, when auto racing debuted at "America’s Legendary Oval" in 1903. Barney Oldfield, Rex Mays, Tony Bettenhausen, A.J. Foyt, Parnelli Jones, Fred Lorenzen, Rick Mears, Dick Trickle and Alan Kulwicki are just some of the past winners at the iconic oval.

Johnny Benson Jr., the 2008 series champion, is the winningest driver in Milwaukee after collecting a hat trick of consecutive CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins from 2006-2008. Hornaday (1997 and 2009) and Ted Musgrave (2001 and 2004) both have a pair of victories there.

In addition to the Clean Harbors 175, fans will be treated to a double-dose of side-by-side racing action when the ARCA Menards Series opens the day’s racing card with the Sprecher 150.

"This race was always a battle and this year, in its return, won’t be any different," said Milwaukee Mile promoter and Track Enterprises president Bob Sargent. "The relatively flat mile means lots of gear shifting, lots of lead changes and, most importantly, lots of action. The whole Track Enterprises team looks forward to NASCAR’s return to the historic Milwaukee Mile. We’re excited to see some great CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series Racing.

"A lot of people missed this race. There’s nostalgia and there’s excitement – the best of both worlds. We think this is a win-win for everyone and anticipate the teams, fans, sponsors and local community to enjoy a fantastic weekend of action at this incredible race track."

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Clean Harbors 175 weekend, visit the Track Enterprises website