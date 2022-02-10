Expand / Collapse search

N. Kentucky crushes Milwaukee 75-39

By AP author
Published 
Updated 8:13AM
Sports
Associated Press
article

panthersgeneric

MILWAUKEE - Chris Brandon had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northern Kentucky to a 75-39 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Marques Warrick had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (13-10, 9-5 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Adrian Nelson had seven rebounds.

The Panthers' 39 points on 27.3% shooting represented the worst marks by a Northern Kentucky opponent this season.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee scored 17 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 8 points for the Panthers (7-18, 5-11), whose losing streak reached six games.

DeAndre Gholston, the Panthers' leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, scored only 5 points (1 of 12).

Milwaukee defeated Northern Kentucky 61-55 on Jan. 1.

Eagles, Fiserv Forum concert set for March 30
article

Eagles, Fiserv Forum concert set for March 30

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – added a concert on March 30 at Fiserv Forum to its "Hotel California" 2022 Tour.

Teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport reunited with owner
article

Teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport reunited with owner

A teddy bear lost at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport has been reunited with its owner, the airport tweeted Wednesday.