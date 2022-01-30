Muskego freshman setting the tone for girls wrestling

Muskego freshman Killian Kiernan never had the opportunity to wrestle other girls.

Now she is doing just that as she learns to win.

That's what makes her this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I started wrestling last year, 2021 freshman year," said Kiernan. "It's always been a goal and dream of mine, but it's always been male dominated, so it's nice to have the first girls program at the high school."

Kiernan grew up with some brothers, so she had her fair share of experience even without an actual program to join.

When she walked into the wrestling room ahead of the first season of WIAA girls wrestling, her heart was pumping.

"It was very intimidating," said Kiernan. "Definitely I was very nervous. But once I got to ease into everything, it was fun. All the girls are very nice, and they push you. And I've had a lot of fun wrestling them, even though sometimes they beat me. It makes me want to work harder."

She learned very quickly that she had a long way to go.

"First girl I ever wrestled, she had four years on me," Kiernan said. "She's extremely strong. I did not know what it felt like to be thrown around that much during a match. It was exhilarating and frustrating at the same time."

Along with those downs, there were plenty of ups for Kiernan.

She entered the state tournament as the third ranked wrestler in the 185 pound bracket and she placed fourth.

She ended her season with a 14-10 record.

Kiernan is excited for what's to come.

Advertisement

"I'm very excited for upcoming freshmen who will hopefully join this program because I know when I was younger, I wish there were more programs that showed girls wrestling."