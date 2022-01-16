Mukwonago junior acting as a leader on and off the ice

article

Whether it's with her siblings or her teammates, Mukwonago junior Grace Carman is all about setting the best example.

"I first got into hockey when I was about eight years old," said Carman. "My older cousin played, and my dad would set up a rink in our backyard, and he would come and skate with us."

As an assistant captain for the Brookfield Glaciers, Carman considers herself a leader on and off the ice.

"I feel like I naturally gravitate towards kind of like leading and being more extroverted," Carman said. "But I also feel like a lot of my experiences have led me to become more of a leader."

Carman is the Vice President of Student Government at Mukwonago, she is the Co-President of STING Cancer, which is a group of students who run various events throughout the year to raise awareness of cancer, she runs the blood drives at the high school, and she is a member of the National Honor Society.

Carman says her biggest commitment after school is for Student of the Year, which she is taking part by raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Carman, along with a friend and her sister, are hoping to raise 50 thousand dollars starting in February.

"I decided to get involved with this because cancer has personally touched my family and I know how much that affected me and my life and my family," she said.

Carman's grandpa passed away from pancreatic cancer and her uncle beat his cancer diagnosis.

"It's very motivating to see kind of firsthand having those memories and like touching my heart makes me want to try and help and make sure that this doesn't happen to other families," said Carman.