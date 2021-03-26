MU makes Shaka Smart its next basketball head coach

article

Marquette University announced Shaka Smart as the next head coach of the men's basketball program.

The 43-year-old spent the last six seasons with the University of Texas where he went 109-86, 0-3 in three NCAA tournament appearances and won the 2019 NIT Championship.

"Throughout the search, one individual continued to rise to the top and that was Shaka," said Vice President & Director of Athletics Bill Scholl. "I am beyond excited for our current and future student-athletes who will have the great fortune of being mentored by Shaka. He is a great teacher of the game, while also being a great molder of young men. And I am proud to say, he is now a Marquette Golden Eagle!"

The Texas men's basketball website says of Smart:

"In 11 seasons overall as a collegiate head coach...Smart has compiled a 253-134 (.654) record. Seven of his first 10 teams advanced to NCAA Tournament play, prior to the 2019-20 season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Smart is a native of Madison, Wisconsin.

MU will introduce Smart as its 18th head coach at a press conference on Monday.