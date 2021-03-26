Expand / Collapse search

MU makes Shaka Smart its next basketball head coach

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Marquette Golden Eagles
FOX6 News Milwaukee
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 20: Head coach Shaka Smart of the Texas Longhorns looks on during the first half against the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University announced Shaka Smart as the next head coach of the men's basketball program.

The 43-year-old spent the last six seasons with the University of Texas where he went 109-86, 0-3 in three NCAA tournament appearances and won the 2019 NIT Championship.

"Throughout the search, one individual continued to rise to the top and that was Shaka," said Vice President & Director of Athletics Bill Scholl.  "I am beyond excited for our current and future student-athletes who will have the great fortune of being mentored by Shaka.  He is a great teacher of the game, while also being a great molder of young men.  And I am proud to say, he is now a Marquette Golden Eagle!"

Texas' Shaka Smart is reportedly in talks with Marquette University to become the Golden Eagles' next head coach, multiple sources reported on Friday, March 26.

The Texas men's basketball website says of Smart:

"In 11 seasons overall as a collegiate head coach...Smart has compiled a 253-134 (.654) record. Seven of his first 10 teams advanced to NCAA Tournament play, prior to the 2019-20 season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Smart is a native of Madison, Wisconsin. 

MU will introduce Smart as its 18th head coach at a press conference on Monday.

