Brewers draft Coastal Carolina infielder with top draft choice

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Coastal Carolina University infielder Eric Brown with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft.

Brown, 21, batted .330 (68-for-206) with 19 doubles, 2 triples, 7 HR, 40 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 57 games as a junior at Coastal Carolina in 2022. He was named the 2022 preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year by D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game.

A native of Bossier City, Louisiana, Brown was a 2019 Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-American prior to his senior season at Parkway High School.

Milwaukee will round out the first day of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft by selecting 63rd (second round) and 72nd overall (Competitive Balance Round B).

The First-Year Player Draft resumes Monday at 1 p.m. CT with rounds 3-10 exclusively on MLB.com. Rounds 11-20 will be held Tuesday, July 19 starting at 1 p.m. CT on MLB.com.