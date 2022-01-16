Milwaukee Wave stunned in Dallas

Fresh off their first win of the season against the Chihuahua Savage Friday night, Jan. 14 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, the Milwaukee Wave looked to carry that momentum into Dallas Sunday afternoon and were stunned silent by a come from behind Sidekicks victory.

The first half showed a collective defensive effort for Milwaukee, as several Wave players pitched in to clear several balls off the line that could have seen Dallas gain momentum.

While the Wave were able to provide a lot of defensive solidity in the first half, the second half was a shootout, as the Sidekicks were able to produce more pressure on the Wave defense and take advantage of the sixth attacker at the end of the contest.



It was an unfortunate handball outside of the box by goalkeeper Matt Perrella that allowed the Sidekicks to equalize in the last two minutes of the game. Shortly after that, it was another Sidekicks goal that eventually put them ahead of Milwaukee for the rest of the game.

Derek Huffman was able to continue his goal-scoring form with two goals in the first half against the Sidekicks, and Ian Bennett tallied three goals on the day as he upped his total for the season to a league-leading 15 goals and 19 points.