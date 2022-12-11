Milwaukee Wave fall to Kansas City Comets in OT
MILWAUKEE - After an exciting home opening win Saturday night, Dec. 10 at Panther Arena, the Milwaukee Wave headed to Independence, Missouri for a Sunday matinee against division rivals, the Kansas City Comets and came up short in overtime.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
"We looked physically superior in the first half and played great," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "It didn’t seem like it was going to be their (Comets) day, but like good teams do, they got through the tough moments and found a way."
All the goal scoring came in the second half of the match with Milwaukee’s Daniel Mattos (Alex Bradley) leading off with a power play goal 2 minutes in, only to be followed by a Comets' goal minutes later (Lesia Thetsane / Leo Gibson).
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
In the fourth quarter, it was all Kansas City until Milwaukee found a way to tie it up to force overtime with goals from Andre Hayne (Shawn Azcueta) and Ian Bennett (Derek Huffman).
"This only adds fuel to the fire in regards to our rivalry," added Oliviero. "We have a couple days to prepare and get healthy again, but we are really excited to face them (Kansas City) again, but this time, in front of our fans."