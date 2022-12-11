Milwaukee Wave fall to Kansas City Comets in OT

After an exciting home opening win Saturday night, Dec. 10 at Panther Arena, the Milwaukee Wave headed to Independence, Missouri for a Sunday matinee against division rivals, the Kansas City Comets and came up short in overtime.

"We looked physically superior in the first half and played great," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "It didn’t seem like it was going to be their (Comets) day, but like good teams do, they got through the tough moments and found a way."



All the goal scoring came in the second half of the match with Milwaukee’s Daniel Mattos (Alex Bradley) leading off with a power play goal 2 minutes in, only to be followed by a Comets' goal minutes later (Lesia Thetsane / Leo Gibson).