Wave struck down by Comets on New Year's Eve

article

The Milwaukee Wave lost another hard-fought battle against the division rival Kansas City Comets 6-5 on Friday night, Dec. 31 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

"We let this one slip away from us," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We got back into it but then made some silly errors."

The Wave are back at it again Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against the Dallas Sidekicks at 1:05 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News