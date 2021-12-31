Expand / Collapse search

Wave struck down by Comets on New Year's Eve

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Wave lost another hard-fought battle against the division rival Kansas City Comets 6-5 on Friday night, Dec. 31 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

"We let this one slip away from us," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We got back into it but then made some silly errors."

The Wave are back at it again Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against the Dallas Sidekicks at 1:05 p.m.

