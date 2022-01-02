Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Wave fall to Dallas at home

MILWAUKEE - The seven-time champion Milwaukee Wave lost another hard-fought battle Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, this time to the Dallas Sidekicks, 7-5.

"We just need players to step up on both sides of the ball and stay focused for a full 60 minutes," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Our guys have to stop relying on an Ian Bennett to do all of our scoring. We need to score by committee. That's what championship teams do."

"We're going to take the day off tomorrow (Monday) and come back Tuesday ready to work," added Oliviero. "I have to make sure that we're not pointing fingers at each other, and basically, everyone has to do better, including the coach staff. To the fans, we're doing our best and, of course, want to right the ship, but the road ahead doesn't get any easier. We just have to prepare, stay focused and do our best to make sure we start getting some wins here."

The Wave are back in action Friday, Jan. 14 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena as they welcome one of the newest teams in the MASL, the Chihuahua Savage. 

