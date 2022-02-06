Milwaukee Wave beat Ambush in OT

The Milwaukee Wave were able to take down the Ambush in an overtime thriller Sunday afternoon, Feb. 6.

The Wave continued their goal-scoring form right from the beginning, as Alex Bradley was able to draw a penalty in the first minute of the contest to get Ian Bennett to the penalty spot, where he converted.



Milwaukee was able to get contributions from Luan Oliveira and Derek Huffman in the first quarter; however, St. Louis was not easy to push away, as they were able to keep the game leveled early.



"This one feels good," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "I’m proud of the way the guys digged in and kept fighting. They didn’t waver tonight."

Marcio Leite scored a beautiful goal in the second half to give the Wave an advantage; however, St. Louis would not be denied, as they seemingly had an answer for every move the Wave made in the first half and took a one-goal lead into the intermission.

It was a similar story to the Wave’s last home win against Utica, as it took a strong defensive second-half performance to get the Wave another dramatic victory, this time in overtime with a Marcio Leite goal.



"I feel like this season sometimes luck hasn't been going our way," said Letire. "Good things happen when you stay disciplined, and you do the things we worked on in practice. Let’s keep it going!"