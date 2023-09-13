Milwaukee Wave 2023-24 home opener set for Saturday, Dec. 9

article

The Milwaukee Wave announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13 that it will kick off its season at home on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:05 p.m.

A news release says the Wave, with a record seven MASL championships under their belt, have a 24-match MASL schedule ahead of them in 2023/24, having gone 15-9 during the 2022/23 campaign before their exit in the MASL Eastern Conference Final round.

Fans can choose from an array of ticket packages detailed at milwaukeewave.com.

