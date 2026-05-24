Milwaukee soccer legend Jimmy Banks honored by former coaches, players

The Brief The legacy of soccer star Jimmy Banks is being honored by loved ones, coaches, and former players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Banks made history as one of the first two African American players to represent the United States in a FIFA World Cup. Community members continue to preserve his impact through the Milwaukee Simbas soccer club, a local stadium mural, and programs at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.



As the 2026 FIFA World Cup nears, loved ones and coaches remember Milwaukee's Jimmy Banks as one of the most prolific soccer players to grace the nation. In his death, though, they are reminded of the life he breathed into the sport.

Remembering Jimmy Banks

What they're saying:

"He was a great human being," said Rob Harrington, Head Men's Soccer Coach at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Harrington worked with Banks for 12 years. They coached men's soccer together at MSOE. Harrington is at the helm now.

"I used to show up to practice and go, 'Oh, it's MR. 1990, MR. World Cup' and he'd laugh and then later he'd go, 'Why'd you say that? You know, I never talk about it.' I said, 'That's why," said Harrington.

Banks' humility

Dig deeper:

Bob Gasler remembers Banks' humility. He said it defined him.

"He was just a pleasure to be around," said Gansler, Banks' former coach.

Gansler met banks as a kid. He also coached him at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and when Banks played for the U.S. Mens National Team. That's where Banks became one of the first two African American players to ever represent America in a FIFA World Cup.

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"I hope I gave him something positive," said Gansler. "I certainly tried."

Banks, the mentor

What they're saying:

Banks gave his former players mentorship. Demetrius White was one of them.

"He's the best person I've ever met," said White.

White was just 11 when he met Banks through the Milwaukee Simbas. It's a soccer club Banks co-founded in the 1990s to give equitable access to the sport.

White resurrected the group when it went dark to honor Banks.

"I wanted to give back to him," said White. "I miss him a lot, and I love him."

Uncle Jimmy

Dig deeper:

Bank's nephew, Christopher Perceptoins, said it's surreal to hear the adoration people have for his late uncle, as he reflects on his legacy.

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"When you have someone who came from nothing, the Westlawn Projects, started at the Salvation Army, worked his way up to the biggest stage this thing could offer and then to pour back into the community—highly honorable," said Perceptions.

That honor is reflected in the mural at Jimmy Banks Memorial Stadium, as well as on the soccer field at MSOE. It's a constant reminder of Milwaukee's beloved defender.

"He was one of the heroes," said Harrington.