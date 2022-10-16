Reagan junior loves 'feeling of being fast', creating LEGO films

From setting new records to her colorful outfits, this Reagan distance runner is always looking for new ways to animate her competition.

That's what makes Isabella Switalski this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I started running when I was nine," said Switalski. "I started with my mom. I love the feeling of just being fast. Being smooth. Being able to just move fluidly. It is freeing."

Switalski said there is nothing like the feeling when she is on the move.

"I have always been a competitive person and competing in running is just another reason why I love running," Switalski said. "That feeling of the competition. The adrenaline that comes from the competing against these other runners, it's really cool."

Switalski has found success both in cross-country and track with the Huskies, but she also found another love that she is good at doing.

"I animate Legos using stop-motion," she said. "Each film for me is usually 1,000 pictures per minute. So a three-minute film would be around 3,000 pictures depending on the frame rate. I am making up my own stories, my own characters."

Switalski builds her own stories and even has a favorite character.

"It is a superhero called Trash Man," Switalski said. "And he drives a garbage truck."