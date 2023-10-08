Milwaukee Reagan senior brings volleyball, winning to schools

His entire family plays the sport he'd eventually grow up playing himself, but one particular school project gave him the chance to compete in the sports he loves.

That's what makes Milwaukee Reagan's Ethan Jetzker this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I have been in the volleyball world since I was born," said Jetzker. "Both my parents are big sand players. They've been in leagues since I can remember, bringing me to their games. The second I got into fourth grade I started playing with Milwaukee Rec. And then when I turned 12, I started playing club volleyball."

Once Jetzker got to Ronald Reagan High School, he made it his goal to build a program there.

"I just reached out to as many athletic directors as I could in the area," Jetzker said. "I was just lucky enough that the athletic director at St. Thomas More and the athletic director at South Milwaukee both responded. They were pretty open to accepting us."

Once the schools joined forces, the athletes quickly gelled and the wins came too.

"Last year we came into the season nobody expected anything of us," said Jetzker. "The year before Reagan joined the club, they only won one match the whole season. So when we swept conference that was kind of a shock."

Jetzker said he is proud of what they have been able to accomplish.

"I have just been passionate about this sport," Jetzker said. "Like I really realized how much I love it sophomore year when I was just so disappointed that I didn't get to play. That was kind of the moment that I realized, man, I am really in love with this sport."

Jetzker plans to attend UW Stevens Point to study business and to keep playing volleyball.