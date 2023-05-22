Milwaukee Pro Soccer: Fan vote to help name new soccer club

article

Milwaukee Pro Soccer announced on Monday, May 22 an official Name The Team campaign that will allow fans throughout Milwaukee and beyond to help determine the name and brand colors through an interactive fan vote.

A news release says after Milwaukee Pro Soccer announced its affiliation with USL Championship, more than 4,000 team names were submitted by members of the community during the initial phase of the Name The Team process. From there, team officials selected 64 names to have the public vote on. Those 64 names will be voted on throughout the spring and summer, with two matchups being released to the public daily. Those matchups will be voted on through online voting and in-person summer activations throughout Milwaukee.

Through the voting process, the 64 names will be voted down to ten names or fewer. Milwaukee Pro Soccer will then take those names and concepts and use them to determine the final name and branding for the new Club.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer’s Name The Team voting is now live, and those interested in participating should visit MilwaukeeProSoccer.com.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer Iron District MKE stadium rendering (Courtesy: Kacmarcik Enterprises)

Milwaukee Pro Soccer is scheduled to start play in 2025 as part of the USL Championship, the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States. The club will play its home matches at Iron District Milwaukee, which will also serve as the home pitch for the Marquette University men’s and women’s soccer clubs and Marquette’s men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, in addition to a variety of youth and community programming.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer Iron District MKE stadium rendering (Courtesy: Kacmarcik Enterprises)

The USL Championship is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as the nation’s Division II professional league. The league boasts 27 clubs in major metropolitan markets including Miami, San Diego, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Detroit, and Indianapolis.