Milwaukee Panthers fall to Detroit 71-58

article

Antoine Davis had 30 points as Detroit Mercy defeated Milwaukee 71-58 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.

Davis buried a 3-pointer and followed that with layup with 3:31 to go to give Detroit Mercy a 57-54 lead and the Titans never trailed again.

Madut Akec had 11 points for the Titans (6-10, 4-3 Horizon League), which also ended its four-game road losing streak.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

DeAndre Gholston had 12 points for the Panthers (7-13, 5-6), which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end. The Panthers have lost four of six.

The Titans swept the Panthers this season. Detroit Mercy defeated Milwaukee 85-60 on Jan. 7.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app