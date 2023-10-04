Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Mile: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns in 2024

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Auto Racing
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 27: Colby Howard, driver of the #9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet, and Conner Jones, driver of the #66 TSPORT Ford, race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile on August 27, 2023

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will compete at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis for the second-straight year on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

The Milwaukee Mile race will be within the elimination-style NASCAR Playoffs. 

Details on the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Milwaukee Mile race weekend, ticket and camping renewals and more, will be announced soon.  

For new ticket or camping inquiries, you are invited to sign up to receive information by visiting milwaukeemileracing.com.