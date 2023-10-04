Milwaukee Mile: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns in 2024

article

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will compete at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis for the second-straight year on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

The Milwaukee Mile race will be within the elimination-style NASCAR Playoffs.

Details on the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Milwaukee Mile race weekend, ticket and camping renewals and more, will be announced soon.

For new ticket or camping inquiries, you are invited to sign up to receive information by visiting milwaukeemileracing.com.