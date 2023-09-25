Milwaukee Mile: INDYCAR SERIES racing returns to West Allis for 2024

INDYCAR SERIES racing is returning to the Milwaukee Mile in 2024 for the first time in nine years, officials announced on Monday, Sept. 25. A news release says the Milwaukee Mile lands on the INDYCAR SERIES schedule for Labor Day weekend.

The Milwaukee Mile began hosting INDYCAR SERIES racing in 1939 and has featured wins by legendary drivers such as Rodger Ward (seven), Michael Andretti (five), Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Gordon Johncock, Johnny Rutherford, Tom Sneva, Paul Tracy, Al Unser and Bobby Unser (four each).

"We're committed. We've invested heavily in the track at Indianapolis and also certainly in the series. And it's important that we take this series to places that are long-staying capabilities, which is what we have here," said Indy Racing icon Roger Penske, the Chairman of Penske Corporation.

Roger Penske

Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Shari Black also hinted that the fairgrounds would feature prominently in the weekend racing series. She said the Central Mall area will likely come to life with vendors.

"In the past, it's always been along Grandstand Avenue, which is right outside of the track," Black said. "So we're trying to go more into the fair and have more of that festival feel. A lot of our vendors bring in their own music acts. So we're hoping they'll do that as well. So just kind of that festival type feeling is what we're looking for."

State Fair Park CEO Shari Black

The one-mile oval in West Allis also will showcase the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing with a doubleheader weekend for the first time in the track’s history, providing two crucial races during the homestretch of the 2024 championship. Download the current INDYCAR SERIES schedule for 2024.

In addition to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the rising stars of racing will also compete at the Milwaukee Mile during the Aug. 30-Sept. 1 weekend. INDY NXT by Firestone (formerly Indy Lights), which has hosted 27 races at the iconic track in its history, will also return to the Mile in 2024. More information on the Labor Day weekend festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

Tickets for next season’s INDYCAR weekend at the Milwaukee Mile are expected to go on sale in January. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up now and learn more.

This is a developing story.