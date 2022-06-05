Milwaukee Lutheran senior plays the right notes on track to gold

article

One Milwaukee Lutheran senior was on a mission to do something no other Milwaukee athlete has ever done.

That's what makes Ke'vontae Walls-Burdine this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I started track in eighth grade," he said. "I found that I was pretty fast. So then I just decided to keep going in high school."

Walls-Burdine said he didn't really find success on the track until his junior year.

Then he figured it could be something he could keep doing beyond high school.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I'm going to Indian Hills in Iowa," said Walls-Burdine. "It's a two-year college, but they're one of the top track colleges in the country right now. And I'm going to major in sports medicine."

After winning the triple crown (100M, 200M, 400M) in regionals, Walls-Burdine fell short at state.

He placed fourth in the 100 and 400 meter runs, but took home gold in the 200.

Advertisement

"Track is something that I want to do long term, hopefully," Walls-Burdine said. "I have dreams of being in the Olympics someday and even running professionally."