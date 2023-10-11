Milwaukee Bucks theme nights; 2023-24 regular season

article

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11 a full slate of theme night promotions planned for the 2023-24 regular season at Fiserv Forum.

Theme nights tip off this season on Opening Night on Oct. 26 when the Bucks host the 76ers. This season will also feature "414 All Nights," a news release says. Those aim to celebrate all Bucks fans through storytelling and in-game elements. These nights include Hoops for Troops, Pride Night, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Black History Month, HBCU Night, Noche Latina and Women’s Empowerment Night.

Single game tickets for the 2023-24 season are available now and can be purchased through the Bucks app or by visiting bucks.com/tickets. For more information on theme nights planned for the upcoming season, visit bucks.com/impact.

Theme nights