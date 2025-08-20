Milwaukee Bucks officially sign Amir Coffey, team announces

article

By the numbers:

Coffey, a 6-foot-7 wing, has appeared in 323 games over six seasons, all with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has career averages of 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.4 minutes per game.

The Minnesota native and University of Minnesota product is a career 45.5% shooter from the field with a 38.4% mark from three.

Last season, Coffey played in a career-best 72 games (13 starts) with the Clippers and averaged a career-high 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in a career-best 24.3 minutes per game. He shot 47.1% from the field and 40.9% from three, marking the second-highest shooting percentages of his career in both categories.

Coffey also earned a career-best and team-high 89.1% mark from the free throw line. Coffey reached double-figures in scoring in a career-high 33 games last season, including a season-high 26 points on 71.4% shooting (10-14) from the field and 75% shooting (6-8) from three on Jan. 2 at Oklahoma City.