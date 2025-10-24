Bucks beat Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 31 points

article

The Brief The Bucks beat the Raptors on the road 122-116 on Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points and 20 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma left early in the fourth quarter because of a sprained left ankle.



Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 20 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 122-116 on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Cole Anthony scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for Milwaukee. Tied at 86 after three periods, the Bucks outscored the Raptors 36-30 in the fourth en route to their second straight victory to start the season.

Antetokounmpo, who scored 37 points in Milwaukee’s opener at home, gave the Raptors fits, using his combination of strength and speed to bully the defense in the paint. He was 11 of 14 from the field, and only attempted two shots outside the paint.

Gary Trent Jr added 20 points for Milwaukee.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points in his home debut for Toronto. RJ Barrett added 20 points.

Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma left early in the fourth because of a sprained left ankle. He didn't return.

What's next:

The Bucks play at Cleveland on Sunday night.