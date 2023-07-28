Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the team announced Friday, July 28.
Antetokounmpo appeared in 37 games last season, his fourth campaign with the Bucks. He has appeared in 162 games (11 starts) over that span.
Originally drafted by the New York Knicks with the 51st overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo appeared in two games for the Knicks during the 2015-16 season. He signed with Milwaukee prior the 2019-20 season after playing three seasons (Spain, 2016-17; Greece, 2017-19) overseas.