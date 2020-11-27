Milwaukee Bucks release 2020 preseason schedule

article

The Milwaukee Bucks will play a three-game 2020 preseason schedule, with the first game set for Saturday, Dec. 12 at Fiserv Forum, the NBA announced on Friday, Nov. 27.

The Bucks will play back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 14 to open preseason play.

The team will then travel to New Orleans, playing the Pelicans to conclude the exhibition schedule on Friday, Dec. 18.

Each game will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT.

Broadcast information for the Bucks’ preseason games will be announced at a later date.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucks games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines.

