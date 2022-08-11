Bucks purple jerseys back; 'Light It Up' classics for upcoming season

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing purple back, unveiling on Thursday, Aug. 11 new "Light It Up" Classic Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

The uniforms feature the team's purple and green from the road uniforms that were worn during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The purple-and-green threads are a replica of the team’s road uniforms that were worn between 1994 and 2006 and became synonymous with Ray Allen, Sam Cassell and Glenn Robinson.

In addition to the purple base color, the uniforms feature the team’s logo from that era on the shorts and the silver "BUCKS" wordmark across the chest with green and white trim around the whole uniform.

The new "Light It Up" Classic Edition uniforms will join the Bucks rotation of their Association (white), Icon (green) and recently unveiled Statement (black) uniforms to be worn during the 2022-23 season. The team will also wear a new City Edition uniform this season, which will be unveiled later this year.

Fans can pre-order the "Light It Up" Classic Edition jersey now through the Bucks' online shop. The entire "Light It Up" retail collection will be revealed and available near the start of the 2022-23 season.

For more information on the Bucks "Light It Up" Classic Edition uniform, visit the Bucks' website.