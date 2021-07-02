Bucks near 1st NBA Finals appearance since 1974

Excitement is at a fever pitch as fans rally around the Milwaukee Bucks – now just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.

Normally there are fireworks at Veterans Park on July 3. That's not the case this year, but Bucks fans are hoping for some fireworks on the court – as the team takes the court in Atlanta that day.

If the Bucks pull off a victory Saturday, it would clinch their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974. The excitement is echoing throughout Milwaukee, the size and scope almost hard to digest.

"It’s great to see everyone come together – just have a great time and enjoy the day," fan Justin Galicia said.

During breakfast at Ma Fischer's on the city's east side, everyone was still talking about the win the night before.

"It was really exciting. I think the most exciting part was that we had Giannis out and everyone really had to step up on the team. That was exciting to see," said fan Kayley Hackett.

Even without a "Greek" item on the menu, Lynn Thomas ordered up the "Bucks in 6" – courtesy her good luck charms.

"Oh, I was excited! I didn’t know what they were going to do, but even with Giannis out of the game, we still won! That’s because I had my pom-poms," Thomas said.

For Amy McCabe, the victories have been an exercise in team bonding: "It’s been really special. Especially as a family, we all get together to watch the games."

McCabe's daughter knows she's living a moment in history.

"If they win the Finals, I’ll be telling my kids, ‘Hey! I was there when they won the Finals,’" Karstin McCabe said.

And there's little doubt the cheers will keep intensifying through the weekend and beyond.

"We can definitely do it. Last night showed we got what it takes," fan Nick Purvis said.

The thing fans kept telling FOX6 News on Friday: They love seeing the huge crowds in the Deer District and don't want the excitement to end.