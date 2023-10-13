Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum; tickets just $5

article

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday, Oct. 13 that it will host the team's annual open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

A news release says general admission tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased now at Bucks.com/scrimmage.

All proceeds from the sale of tickets will benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. Doors for the event will open to ticketed fans at 12 p.m.

Single-game tickets are still available for all Bucks regular-season home games, including the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Oct. 26. Single-game tickets for the regular season can be purchased at bucks.com/tickets.